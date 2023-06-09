Home News and Interviews CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL PREVIEW | Guardiola, Gundogan & Bernardo Silva

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL PREVIEW | Guardiola, Gundogan & Bernardo Silva

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL PREVIEW | Guardiola, Gundogan & Bernardo Silva
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

UCL FINAL MEDIA OPEN DAY | TRAINING SESSION 🏃💪

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity
https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Ellie Roebuck Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!

Previous Video
Every Premier League Goal 2022/23 | Club-Record 55 Goals! ⚽️

Every Premier League Goal 2022/23 | Club-Record 55 Goals! ⚽️

Next Video
UCL FINAL MEDIA OPEN DAY | TRAINING SESSION 🏃💪

UCL FINAL MEDIA OPEN DAY | TRAINING SESSION 🏃💪

Related videos

Top