Cesc Fàbregas • Building up to attack • Masterclass

00:18 – Building up from the back

01:32 – Full-backs

02:31 – Midfielders

04:44 – Wingers and strikers

After 20 years as a player at the top end of the game, Cesc Fàbregas made his first steps into coaching at Italian side Como. Having led youth and reserve teams for the Serie B side, the former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea star made the step up to interim head coach in November 2023.

As a player, Fàbregas worked under some of the most prominent coaches in the game, including Arsène Wenger, Pep Guardiola, José Mourinho, Vicente del Bosque and Antonio Conte.

In this exclusive Masterclass with The Coaches’ Voice, filmed in May 2023, he gives us an insight into how he wants his teams to build up from the back to create attacks. Using a 4-2-2-2 system, Fàbregas runs through the roles and responsibilities for players in each position, reveals the obsession for playing forwards that he inherited from Wenger, and explains why he sees the midfield as key to the game.

It’s a brilliant insight into the philosophy of an exciting young coach, who will now be putting his learning to the test on the grass. We hope you enjoy it.

