CARLO ANCELOTTI IS BACK | New Real Madrid Coach!
CARLO ANCELOTTI IS BACK | New Real Madrid Coach!

It’s official, Carlo Ancelotti is Real Madrid’s new coach. The Italian coach is back at the White House where he led our team to the top of Europe with the conquest of “La Décima” UEFA Champions League. Modric, Courtois, Benzema, Casemiro and the rest of the team will be received by Ancelotti at the start of the next 21/22 season at Real Madrid City.

Latest transfer news and rumours – 2 June 2021

