Latest transfer news and rumours – 2 June 2021
All the latest transfer news and rumours, as Chelsea and Man City step up their striker search.
- Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly informed PSG he wishes to leave amid speculation linking him with a sensational return to Tottenham.
- Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus will be banned from the Champions League this week, according to reports in Italy.
- Chelsea’s bid to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge is being personally led by owner Roman Abramovich, according to reports.
- Miralem Pjanic is angling for a ‘sensational return to Juventus’ having endured one of the most difficult seasons of his career at Barcelona.
- Jose Mourinho wants to sign Granit Xhaka for Roma so badly that he is reportedly willing to offer Arsenal two players as part of the deal.
- Everton’s board have come up with at least seven names who could replace Carlo Ancelotti after his shock Goodison Park exit on Tuesday.
- Manchester City are reportedly ready to sanction the sales of four first-team regulars in order to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer.
- Harry Maguire revealed he has only just started light training in his race to be fit for the Euros.
- Sergio Aguero shelled out a staggering £60,000 to buy every single member of Manchester City’s backroom staff a watch.
- Pep Guardiola ‘stole’ the Champions League crown from Manchester City with his bizarre team selection, according to Lothar Matthaus.
- William Gallas believes Mikel Arteta and Harry Kane should both leave North London.
- Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a summer swoop for Anderlecht’s highly-rated midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.
- Ex-West Ham midfielder Emily Van Egmond is rumoured to be a summer transfer target for Roma and Ligue One Women’s giant PSG.
- David Moyes could be set for a dramatic return to Everton, after Carlo Ancelotti walked away from the club.
- Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is refusing to give up on luring Mauricio Pochettino back to White Hart Lane.
- Moussa Sissoko insists Harry Kane deserves to win titles and wishes his teammate well if he leaves Tottenham.
- Gianluigi Donnarumma has told Paolo Maldini in contract talks that his AC Milan future is dictated by Mino Raiola, according to reports in Italy.
- Paris Saint-Germain are extremely confident that Mauricio Pochettino will stay at the club.
- Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has given the green light for Pep Guardiola to pursue Harry Kane after insisting the Premier League champions must send a strong message in the summer transfer market.
- Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana despite the player’s doping ban.
- Gareth Southgate has told England fans to blame him if his Three Lions fail at the Euros.
- Steven Gerrard is among a host of candidates Everton want to speak to about becoming their new manager, according to a report.
- John Lundstram is being linked with Rangers after he became a free agent after leaving Sheffield United.
- John Hartson has urged Celtic to “think bigger” than manager target Ange Postecoglou.
- John Fleck has tested positive for Covid-19 – and will self-isolate with an exercise bike in his Spanish hotel room.
- London mayor Sadiq Khan has begged ticketless Tartan Army supporters not to crowd the capital for the Euros clash with England over Covid fears.
- Rangers have lodged an interest in Germany U21 star Salih Ozcan, whose contract with 1.FC Koln is set to expire at the end of June.
- Out of contract Barry Douglas has opened the door for a move to Rangers following his Leeds United exit.
- Celtic director of football candidate Fergal Harkin is set to remain at Manchester City this summer.