Home Cup Games Carabao Cup Carabao Cup 2020/21 | First Round Draw
Carabao Cup 2020/21 | First Round Draw
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Inter v Shakhtar Donetsk Full Match – UEFA Europa League | 17 August 2020

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
2 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Carabao Cup 2020/21 | First Round Draw

We’re joined by Paul Merson for coverage of the first round draw for the Carabao Cup 2020/21 with 70 EFL sides waiting to see who they’ll face in September..

Previous Video
premier-league-logo

Greatest Premier League goals Part 2 – Season 2019/20

Next Video
europa

Inter v Shakhtar Donetsk Full Match – UEFA Europa League | 17 August 2020

Related videos

Top