Carabao Cup 2020/21 | First Round Draw
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Inter v Shakhtar Donetsk Full Match – UEFA Europa League | 17 August 2020
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
2 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Carabao Cup 2020/21 | First Round Draw
We’re joined by Paul Merson for coverage of the first round draw for the Carabao Cup 2020/21 with 70 EFL sides waiting to see who they’ll face in September..