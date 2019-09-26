Home TV Show News and Interviews Greatest Premier League goals Part 2 – Season 2019/20
Greatest Premier League goals Part 2 – Season 2019/20
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Carabao Cup 2020/21 | First Round Draw

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
5 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Greatest Premier League goals Part 2 – Season 2019/20

A compilation of the greatest goals scored in the 2019/20 season of the Premier League. This video features an Alireza Jahanbakhsh bicycle kick goal against Chelsea, a Kevin De Bruyne screamer for Manchester City, a well-worked Manchester United counter attack finished by Bruno Fernandes and more!

Also included in this video: Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal), Jay Rodriguez (Burnley), Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Ismaila Sarr (Watford), Willian (Chelsea), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Sebastien Haller (West Ham United), Fabinho (Liverpool) and more.

Previous Video
David Silva 10 Years of Magic

David Silva – Final interview as a Manchester City player

Next Video
carabao-cup-logo

Carabao Cup 2020/21 | First Round Draw

Related videos

Top