Greatest Premier League goals Part 2 – Season 2019/20

A compilation of the greatest goals scored in the 2019/20 season of the Premier League. This video features an Alireza Jahanbakhsh bicycle kick goal against Chelsea, a Kevin De Bruyne screamer for Manchester City, a well-worked Manchester United counter attack finished by Bruno Fernandes and more!

Also included in this video: Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal), Jay Rodriguez (Burnley), Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Ismaila Sarr (Watford), Willian (Chelsea), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Sebastien Haller (West Ham United), Fabinho (Liverpool) and more.