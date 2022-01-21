Home Leagues Bundesliga Bundesliga Weekly – 28 January 2022

Bundesliga Weekly – 28 January 2022

The team review all of the big stories from the Bundesliga, with discussion of all the major stories.

Previous Video
SERIE A FULL IMPACT

Serie A Full Impact – 28 January 2022

Next Video
Thomas Tuchel

A Year To Remember – Tuchel At Chelsea | beIN sports

Related videos

Top