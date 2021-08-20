Bundesliga Matchweek 2 – Top 5 Goals
Bundesliga Matchweek 2 – Top 5 Goals
The Bundesliga has only just started again and already we can show you some firecrackers. Including a superb solo goal, unbelievable free kicks and more! Holtmann, Forsberg, Gnabry and Co produced impressive strikes on Matchday 2. Which did you like best? Let us know in the comments.