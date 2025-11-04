Bundesliga Highlights Show – Matchday 9

Bayern underline their dominance & Dortmund stay on track!

Bayern were unstoppable once more — a commanding 3–0 victory over Leverkusen underlined their dominance and kept them firmly on top of the table. Borussia Dortmund stayed right behind the champions with another tight win — 1–0 away at Augsburg, showing their resilience in a tough away clash. Leipzig impressed again with a 3–1 triumph over Stuttgart -now in 2nd place in the table, while Gladbach got their first win of the season with a stunning 4–0 win at St. Pauli. Köln celebrated a massive home victory against Hamburg, and Hoffenheim grabbed a late winner in a wild 3–2 at Wolfsburg.

Watch all the highlights from every game of Matchday 9 in our XXL highlight show!

Which team impressed you most this weekend? Let us know in the comments!

00:00 FC Augsburg – Borussia Dortmund

02:03 1. FSV Mainz 05 – SV Werder Bremen

05:12 1. FC Heidenheim – Eintracht Frankfurt

08:15 FC St. Pauli – Borussia M’Gladbach

10:57 1. FC Union Berlin – SC Freiburg

13:43 RB Leipzig – VfB Stuttgart

17:19 FC Bayern München – Bayer Leverkusen

21:18 1. FC Köln – Hamburger SV

25:34 TSG Hoffenheim – VfL Wolfsburg

29:21 Table & Results

We’ve seen another Matchday full of unmissable Bundesliga drama. Don’t miss any highlights from Germany’s football league! The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to videos about the greatest goals, best moments and anything else you should know about. Make sure to subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to find out more about the fixtures, analysis and news about your favourite team!