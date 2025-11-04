ALL OUR OCTOBER GOALS | Real Madrid
ALL OUR OCTOBER GOALS | Real Madrid
Enjoy all of our October goals and take a look back at a brilliant month for Real Madrid! Xabi Alonso’s team won all four of their matches in October and scored some fantastic goals along the way, including Vini Jr.’s brace against Viallrreal, Kylian Mbappé’s strike against Juventus in the Champions League and Mbappé and Jude Bellingham’s decisive goals in the Clásico against FC Barcelona. Which goal is your favourite?
00:00 – Vini Jr. goal vs Villarreal
00:28 – Vini Jr. goal vs Villarreal
00:37 – Kylian Mbappé goal vs Villarreal
00:59 – Kylian Mbappé goal vs Getafe
01:35 – Jude Bellingham goal vs Juventus
02:14 – Kylian Mbappé goal vs FC Barcelona
02:26 – Jude Bellingham goal vs FC Barcelona
