Bukayo Saka wants to be ‘that guy’ for Arsenal | MOTDx

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka tells MOTDx’s Josh Denzel he always wanted to be ‘that guy’ for Arsenal – and now he’s getting the opportunity to do it.
