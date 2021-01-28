Home Full Match Replay Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham Full Match – Premier League | 27 January 2021
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham Full Match – Premier League | 27 January 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 27 January 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
102 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist
Multi-Links
Original Video Link 1

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham Full Match – Premier League | 27 January 2021

Brighton and Fulham go head-to-head in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium. Fulham haven’t won a league game since November.

Previous Video
Copa del Rey

Sevilla vs Valencia Full Match – Copa del Rey | 27 January 2021

Next Video
motd1

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 27 January 2021

Related videos

Top