BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 27 January 2021

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League fixtures, including Manchester United v Sheffield United at Old Trafford. Both teams were in need of points for different reasons, with the Red Devils challenging for the title and the Blades struggling at the foot of the table. Plus, Everton v Leicester City, Burnley v Aston Villa, Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace v West Ham United