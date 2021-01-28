Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 27 January 2021
Everton vs Leicester City Full Match – Premier League | 27 January 2021

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League fixtures, including Manchester United v Sheffield United at Old Trafford. Both teams were in need of points for different reasons, with the Red Devils challenging for the title and the Blades struggling at the foot of the table. Plus, Everton v Leicester City, Burnley v Aston Villa, Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace v West Ham United

