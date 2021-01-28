BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 27 January 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Everton vs Leicester City Full Match – Premier League | 27 January 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
297 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 27 January 2021
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2
Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League fixtures, including Manchester United v Sheffield United at Old Trafford. Both teams were in need of points for different reasons, with the Red Devils challenging for the title and the Blades struggling at the foot of the table. Plus, Everton v Leicester City, Burnley v Aston Villa, Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace v West Ham United