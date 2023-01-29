Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool Full Match – FA Cup | 29 January 2023 IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Video Wrexham v Sheffield United Full Match – FA Cup | 29 January 2023 Next Video Wrexham AFC v Sheffield United | Key Moments | Fourth Round | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund Full Match – Bundesliga | 29 January 2023 393 icon Watch LaterAdded Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt Full Match – Bundesliga | 29 January 2023 281 icon Watch LaterAdded Wrexham v Sheffield United Full Match – FA Cup | 29 January 2023 450 icon Watch LaterAdded 02:15 Wrexham AFC v Sheffield United | Key Moments | Fourth Round | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23 181.7K icon Watch LaterAdded 05:00 James Strike Sets Up Blues Replay | Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Birmingham City | Emirates FA Cup 22-23 13.6K icon Watch LaterAdded 04:33 Earl Own Goal Earns Replay | Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Fleetwood Town | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23 4.4K