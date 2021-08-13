Brentford v Arsenal Full Match – Premier League | 13 August 2021

Brentford v Arsenal – Coverage of the top-flight clash from Brentford Community Stadium, as the newly promoted side kick off the new season against Mikel Arteta’s team. The Bees were promoted to the Premier League after beating Swansea City 2-0 in the Championship play-off final in May. The Gunners finished in a disappointing eighth place last year, missing out on European football for the first time in 26 years