Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Full Match – Bundesliga | 21 April 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
The John Dykes Show – 21 April 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
125 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Full Match – Bundesliga | 21 April 2021
Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin meet at Signal Iduna Park in the Bundesliga. Dortmund have scored in each of their last 41 competitive matches.