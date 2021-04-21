Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The John Dykes Show – 21 April 2021
The John Dykes Show – 21 April 2021
The John Dykes Show – 21 April 2021

The John Dykes Show Season 4 Episode 96 – ‘Winners and Losers’
And just like that, it’s all over. Super League? More like Super Leave. The English led the retreat and the whole war for the hearts and minds – and dollars – of football suddenly ended in defeat for Messrs Perez, Agnelli and Woodward. So, apart from the fans and players, all of whom played their part in this rout, who else were the big winners? Well, surely it has to be Aleksander Ceferin and UEFA.

Top