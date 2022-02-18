Home Leagues Bundesliga Reus Involved in 5(!) Goals! | Dortmund – Gladbach 6-0 | All Goals | Matchday 23 – Bundesliga 21/22

1. FC Köln – Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 | Highlights | Matchday 23 – Bundesliga 2021/22

#BVBBMG | Short Highlights from Matchday 23!
Watch all goals from the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach from Matchday 23 of 2021/22 season!

Goals: 1-0 Reus (26′), 2-0 Malen (32′), 3-0 M. Wolf (70′), 4-0 Moukoko (74′), 5-0 Reus (81′) 6-0 Can (90.+1 P)

