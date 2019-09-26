Best Premier League Skills Matchweek 27

The best skills performed in Matchweek 27 of the Premier League between 2015/16 – 2019/20 featuring Anthony Martial’s fancy footwork and chip for Manchester United against Watford, Kevin De Bruyne’s flick against Leicester City, Diogo Jota’s nutmeg and loads more!

This video also includes Son Heung-min, Mohamed Salah, Gerard Deulofeu, Wilfried Zaha, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Eden Hazard, Sergio Aguero, Roberto Firmino and more.