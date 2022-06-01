BEST OF RUBEN DIAS 2021/22 | Tackles, Goals, Assists & more!

Ruben Dias knows no other way than to play with 100% commitment and passion.

Every time he goes out onto the pitch, the Portugal international is a picture of focus, concentration, and determination.

Hamstring issues meant he missed almost a third of the season in total, but his total of 40 games in all competitions shows he made a telling contribution, nonetheless.

When your performance levels are so steady and reliable, it’s not always easy to pick out one game in particular, but a solid performance and a goal probably just edges it.

With that in mind, the 2-1 win away to Aston Villa saw our No.3 contribute hugely at both ends of the pitch.

His excellent 20-yard finish on 27 minutes put City 1-0 up at Villa Park, with compatriot Bernardo’s stunning volley doubling the lead just before the break.

The hosts were always going to rally at some stage and Ollie Watkins’ goal straight after the restart meant the second period was tricky to negate – particularly the closing moments of the game.

But Dias stood tall under some intense pressure – as all the City defenders did that evening – to ensure a 2-1 victory was secured and three points were banked.

A natural leader, Dias’ organisational skills are second to none and when a backs-to-the-wall performance is needed, you can count on him to stand tall, time and time again.

Putting his body on the line is par for the course for Ruben and any vital block he can make, he will – and did so many times in 2021/22.

What perhaps goes unnoticed is his ability to create goals for his team-mates – a total of five assists last season for a central defender makes for impressive reading.

But, of course, it’s helping keep out goals at the other end of the pitch that is his bread and butter job.

City’s defensive crisis towards the end of the campaign almost proved costly in the Premier League title race, despite the noble efforts of veteran skipper Fernandinho who was forced to drop into central defence while Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker, and Nathan Ake all struggled with injury.

Aymeric Laporte soldiered through to the final whistle of the campaign, despite taking heavy knocks against Wolves and West Ham, but had Dias remained fit, the final day against Aston Villa might not have been quite as tense as it was!

A restful summer and a fully recharged Ruben Dias will be an ideal start to the 2022/23 campaign for City.

