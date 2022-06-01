Bukayo Saka is your Arsenal 2021/22 Player of the Season!

We can now reveal our 2021/22 Player of the Season – as voted for by you, the fans.

Our overwhelming winner is Bukayo Saka, who put in an array of eye-catching individual performances throughout the season, and claimed 58 per cent of the vote.

Our 20-year-old forward finished as our top scorer this term, netting 12 goals and providing seven assists in all competitions.

Bukayo bagged several big goals including key strikes against Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Brentford.

Our No. 7 has become the first Arsenal player to retain the Player of the Season award since Thierry Henry in 2004, and only the fourth player to win the trophy back-to-back after Henry, Ian Wright and Liam Brady.

Congratulations, Bukayo!

#arsenal #bukayosaka

Enjoy match highlights, training and behind the scenes to get closer to the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Vivianne Miedema, Nicolas Pepe, Leah Williamson, Bernd Leno, Nikita Parris, Tobin Heath, Mana Iwabuchi, Jordan Nobbs, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kim Little, Gabriel Martinelli, Aaron Ramsdale, Beth Mead, Ben White, Thomas Partey and more.

Subscribe to the Official Arsenal YouTube Channel: https://arsn.al/youtube

Follow us on Facebook: https://arsn.al/facebook

Follow us on Twitter: https://arsn.al/twitter

Follow us on Instagram: https://arsn.al/instagram

Follow us on TikTok: https://arsn.al/tiktok

This is the Official YouTube channel for Arsenal Football Club.

For more match action, highlights and training videos, make sure you become a digital member and sign up to Arsenal Player. It’s FREE and is the Home of the Game: https://arsn.al/arsenalplayer

Arsenal Football Club were formed in 1886 and amassed 13 League titles, 14 FA Cups. Some of their greatest players include: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Tony Adams, Ian Wright, Robert Pires, Liam Brady, Patrick Vieira, Cliff Bastin and Charlie George.