BEST OF RAHEEM STERLING 2021/22 | Goals, Skills & Hat-tricks!

He’s top of the league!

Watch Raheem Sterling’s most memorable moments from City’s 2021/22 season.

The 27-year-old enjoyed another excellent season, scoring 17 goals from his 47 appearances in all competitions.

However, it was on assist on the final day that may stand out for most fans.

With City needing three goals in 20 minutes to win the league, Sterling beat his man and delivered a cross that landed perfectly on Ilkay Gundogan’s head. The rest, as they say, is history.

There was also a hat-trick against Norwich City and a milestone occasion as he reached 100 Premier League goals in the home win over Wolves!

