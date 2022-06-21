David Ornstein Reacts – Gabriel Jesus & Raphinha To Arsenal?

Welcome back to a new video on the FIVE Channel, today, Joel Beya sit down with one of the biggest transfer names in English football, David Ornstein from The Athletic! The guys sit down and discuss Arsenal’s transfer business so far with Fabio Vieira signing from Portuguese Champions Porto. Will Gabriel Jesus & Yuri Tielemans move down south to London? And with Raphinha also linked to the Gunners, is this the end of Pepe’s time at the Emirates?
0:00; – Intro
0:23; – David Ornstein
1:40; – Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal?
4:12; – Joel and David’s personal opinions on Gabriel Jesus
8:12; – What’s next for Youri Tielemans?
11:39; – Raphinha’s situation
16:06; – Fabio Vieira as Arsenal’s first signing
19:32; – Untapped Market of the Liga Portugal
20:20; – Outro
