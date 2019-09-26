Home TV Show News and Interviews Newcastle United v Crewe Alexandra Highlights – Pre-season Friendly Match
Newcastle United v Crewe Alexandra Highlights – Pre-season Friendly Match
Best of Mohamed Salah 2019/20 | Liverpool

The best of the action from Newcastle United’s first pre-season fixture ahead of the 2020/21 campaign as the Magpies got off to a winning start against League One Crewe Alexandra.

Andy Carroll opened the scoring just before half-time before goals from Christian Atsu and Federico Fernández wrapped up the win for Steve Bruce’s side at Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate near York.

