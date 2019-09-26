Newcastle United v Crewe Alexandra Highlights – Pre-season Friendly Match
The best of the action from Newcastle United’s first pre-season fixture ahead of the 2020/21 campaign as the Magpies got off to a winning start against League One Crewe Alexandra.
Andy Carroll opened the scoring just before half-time before goals from Christian Atsu and Federico Fernández wrapped up the win for Steve Bruce’s side at Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate near York.