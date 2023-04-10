One of the BEST players Ive trained in my LIFE! | Pep hails Man City star after thrashing Bayern

Timestamps:

00:00 Intro

00:22 Was a big Champions League games with big teams

00:32 They were better at times

01:07 The last minutes of the game we were better, it is an incredible result

01:39 Ruben since the last 2 months is amazing, all 4 were amazing though

02:22 If we don’t do our game (second leg), anything can happen

02:54 Have 95 minutes, I have been there and I know this team is special

03:08 You have to make 2 good games not just 1

03:20 In those types of games there are going to be minutes where you suffer

03:50 De Bruyne sub tactical decision

03:57 (What was thinking?)Julian for Kevin

04:02 Because I am a manager I take a decision

04:43 Erling is always a threat

05:23 We score a lot of goals many times

05:30 It was not comfortable, emotionally I am hurt

05:52 I know what we have to do there

06:20 Here in our stadium we are something special this season

06:38 We are going there to score goals and try to win the game

07:04 There are teams that had less chances than Bayern Munich today and they have scored more goals

07:46 I’m going to tell you something, they had the chances to score a goal

08:22 These four at the back today, oh my god, they are focused for 90 minutes

09:39 Bernardo role is he is a football player, he can play everywhere

10:52 Bernardo Silva is one of the best players I have ever trained in my life, he is so special

