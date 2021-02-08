BBC The Women’s Football Show – 7 February 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 7 February 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
53 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
BBC The Women’s Football Show – 7 February 2021
BBC The Women’s Football Show
Kelly Somers presents highlights of the Women’s Super League from Manchester United as they face Reading. Plus the rest of the goals from the WSL