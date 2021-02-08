Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 7 February 2021
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 7 February 2021
Olympique Marseille vs Paris Saint Germain Full Match – Ligue 1 | 7 February 2021

363 Views
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 7 February 2021

Gabby Logan reviews the day’s Premier League action, including Liverpool v Manchester CIty at Anfield and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City at Molineux. Liverpool prevailed 3-1 in last season’s corresponding fixture en route to winning the league, but their title-defence has stuttered in recent weeks while the Citizens looked to be hitting top form. Leicester have also impressed lately and will have hoped to boost their own chances of topping the table at the end of the campaign with a victory over a Wolves side that have struggled for form since a serious injury to Raul Jimenez. Plus, Sheffield United v Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United and a round-up of yesterday’s goals

