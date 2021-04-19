Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Gary Neville & Jamie Carragher on European Super League plans | Monday Night Football
Gary Neville & Jamie Carragher on European Super League plans | Monday Night Football
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

BBC Sportscene: Scottish Cup Highlights | 18 April 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
126 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Gary Neville & Jamie Carragher on European Super League plans | Monday Night Football

Join us for a special half hour MNF stream as Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher react to the plans for a new European Super League featuring the ‘big six’ Premier League clubs.

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
Sportscene

BBC Sportscene: Scottish Cup Highlights | 18 April 2021

Related videos

Top