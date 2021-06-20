BBC MOTD: UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights | 20 June 2021
BBC MOTD: UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights
Highlights of the final two games in Group A, with Wales taking on Italy in Rome and Switzerland facing Turkey in Baku.