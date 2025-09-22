BBC Match of the Day MOTD – Premier League Highlights | Sunday 21 September 2025
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola post match conference – Arsenal v Man City
BBC Match of the Day MOTD – Premier League Highlights | Sunday 21 September 2025
Mark Chapman presents highlights of the day’s three Premier League games, including Arsenal v Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium. Elsewhere, Bournemouth take on Newcastle, and Aston Villa travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.