BBC Match of the Day MOTD – Premier League Highlights | Sunday 21 September 2025
Mark Chapman presents highlights of the day’s three Premier League games, including Arsenal v Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium. Elsewhere, Bournemouth take on Newcastle, and Aston Villa travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.

