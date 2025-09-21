Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola post match conference – Arsenal v Man City

Pep Guardiola admits he had to be defensive to cope wirth Arsenal and avoid another thrashing at the hands opf Mikel arteta.

0:00 INTRO

0:07 Thursday to Sunday is so demanding against one of best teams in Europe. Our resilience was fantastic and not easy to defend against them. That’s football and we take the point and been a good week

1:43 Haaland exceptional? not easy v Gabriel and Saliba and now needs a break

2:15 lowest ever possession at city? needed another record!! But credit to Arsenal

2:46 park the bus? one time in ten years is not bad – i had to prove I could do another strategy

3:20 body language showed we have grown and otherwise we would not survive these last three games – we lost this 5-1 last season and no we are close

4:06 have to defend when opponent is better

4:23 i am open to criticism and can accept that

5:00 surprised me too we could defend for so long in a game

5:30 we have many new players and have to know we can do those things and improve – like napoli have done in past and it’s a compliment to Mikel’s team and hopefully be better at Etihad.

6:37 Arsenal controlled the game so 1-1 i take it

6:50 i was looking for my daughter and praise for away fans

7:30 i suffer and don’t like it when we have to defend and have to accept it when opponent is good

8:10 this season i dont give a @@&£ about the – result – i want to see the spirit back

8:43 Haaland score on break is an option but can't sustain playing like that every three days but its not the way we have built our team to play like but sometimes…

