BBC Match of the Day MOTD – Premier League Highlights | Saturday 27 September 2025
Kelly Cates presents highlights of Saturday’s seven Premier League games, including Liverpool’s trip to Crystal Palace and Manchester City at home to Burnley. Elsewhere, Manchester United take on Brentford in the day’s early game and Chelsea face Brighton at Stamford Bridge. Tottenham Hotspur against Wolves is the late game.