Gary ONeil • Premier League Tactics, Chelsea 2 Wolves 4 • Masterclass

Subscribe to the CV Academy… https://bit.ly/3DgUqAp

0:00 – Intro

0:49 – The Starting XI

2:11 – The Opposition

3:20 – Out Of Possession: Staying Compact

7:10 – Out Of Possession: Dealing With Wide Overlaps

9:54 – In Possession: Finding Solutions

15:05 – In Possession: Intelligent Players

16:30 – 1-1 Matheus Cunha

18:03 – 2-1 Axel Disasi OG

20:42 – 3-1 Matheus Cunha

23:32 – 4-1 Matheus Cunha

24:52 – Sharing A Moment

26:22 – “A Team That Fit So Well”

Fresh from an impressive start to his managerial career in the Premier League at Bournemouth, Gary O’Neil became head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers days before the start of the 2023/24 season. His new club had recently sold more than £100m-worth of talent, but O’Neil quickly set about putting his stamp on the team he inherited.

Beating champions Manchester City provided an early boost. O’Neil’s side then gave the Wolves fans a Christmas treat with three impressive, successive wins across the festive period – 2-1 at home to Chelsea, 4-1 at Brentford and 3-0 against Everton. By the time they visited Chelsea for the return in February, he had steered Wolves into a comfortable mid-table position, just behind Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues.

Awaiting Wolves at Stamford Bridge was a well-coached Chelsea team assembled at great expense – one that would only lose two of their remaining 16 Premier League fixtures. One of those defeats was away to an Arsenal side mounting a charge for the title, while the other would be a thumping defeat at home to O’Neil’s Wolves.

In this exclusive Coaches’ Voice Masterclass, he explains the tactical plans that gave his team the solutions to win at Chelsea so comprehensively. This includes insight into his tactical flexibility with the use of Pedro Neto, a tweak to his team’s aggression out of possession, and the work done to maximise the output of Matheus Cunha.

It is a fascinating look at the level of detail that goes into coaching at the highest level, from one of the most promising young English head coaches in the game. We hope you enjoy it!

The Coaches’ Voice

Website: https://coachesvoice.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoachesVoice

Facebook: https://facebook.com/CoachesVoice

Instagram: https://instagram.com/CoachesVoice

The Coaches’ Voice Academy

Subscribe today: https://academy.coachesvoice.com/join

Website: https://academy.coachesvoice.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cv_academy

Instagram: https://instagram.com/cv_academy

Join our coaching forum: http://bit.ly/31BuDA3

#WWFC #PremierLeague #CoachesVoice