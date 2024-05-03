Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Liverpool Jurgen Klopps honest opinion on his future | Im not sure I want to be part of that again

Jurgen Klopps honest opinion on his future | Im not sure I want to be part of that again

Jurgen Klopps honest opinion on his future | Im not sure I want to be part of that again
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

BBC Match of The Day MOTD – 4 May 2024

Cancel

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► https://bit.ly/SkyPLHighlights2324
GET THIS SEASON’S PREMIER LEAGUE SHIRTS HERE ► https://bit.ly/SkySportsShop
Jurgen Klopp insists Mohamed Salah and other Liverpool stars can continue to grow when he leaves the club at the end of the season.

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsPL
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsfootball
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Previous Video
CHAMPIONS Celebrate! 🥳 🥳 | Leicester City 0 Blackburn Rovers 2

CHAMPIONS Celebrate! 🥳 🥳 | Leicester City 0 Blackburn Rovers 2

Next Video
motd

BBC Match of The Day MOTD – 4 May 2024

Related videos

Top