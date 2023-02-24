BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 26 February 2023

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Leicester City v Arsenal at King Power Stadium and Bournemouth v Manchester City at Vitality Stadium. Arsenal and the Citizens will both have been expecting another three points to aid them in their respective title challenges, but Leicester and Bournemouth are also desperate for results to help them at the other end of the table. Plus, Everton v Aston Villa, Leeds United v Southampton, West Ham United v Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace v Liverpool