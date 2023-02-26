Start, bench or sell: Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford or Vinicius Jr. | ESPN FC Extra Time

Dan Thomas, Steve Nicol, Shaka Hislop, Don Hutchison and Frank Leboeuf answer your questions on ESPN FC Extra Time.

0:00 Shaka is back from holiday

1:19 How is Don’s internet?

3:00 Is it time for Man City’s older players to take a back seat?

3:41 Start, bench or sell: Saka, Rashford and Vini Jr.

5:36 Don’s internet isn’t doing well

6:29 Why does Real Madrid come out flat in LaLga matches?

8:58 Should FSG replace Klopp with Simeone at Liverpool?

12:21 Who would you pick between Ramos and Martinez?

14:19: Start, bench or sell: ESPN FC memorable outfits

