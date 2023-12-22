BBC Match of the day MOTD – 23 December 2023

Gary Lineker presents all the goals, drama and reaction from the day’s six Premier League fixtures, including the blockbuster clash between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield. This is a fixture that rarely disappoints, and last season was no different, with nine goals scored across their two league meetings. Arsenal edged a thrilling encounter 3-2 at the Emirates, before Liverpool battled back from 2-0 down to draw at home in a result that proved damaging to the Gunners’ title hopes. Elsewhere, Luton host Newcastle, Everton travel to Tottenham, West Ham welcome Manchester United, Fulham take on Burnley, and Nottingham Forest face Bournemouth.