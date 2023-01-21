BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 21 January 2023

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Liverpool v Chelsea and Crystal Palace v Newcastle United. Liverpool and the Blues had underachieved in the league so far this term and will both have been looking to put that right in this clash. Newcastle, on the other hand, have impressed during the current campaign and will have hoped for another three points against the Eagles to further enhance their chances of at least finishing in the top four. Plus, Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest, Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion, Southampton v Aston Villa and West Ham United v Everton