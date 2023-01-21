Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle United 0 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

For more from Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 https://twitter.com/NUFC Facebook 👉 https://www.facebook.com/newcastleunited Instagram 👉 https://www.instagram.com/nufc/?hl=en TikTok 👉 https://www.tiktok.com/@nufc? Website 👉 https://www.nufc.co.uk/ Previous Video BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 21 January 2023 Next Video Breaking down Mudryks first match with Chelsea | ESPN FC Extra Time Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 21 January 2023 650 icon Watch LaterAdded 19:51 Breaking down Mudryks first match with Chelsea | ESPN FC Extra Time 141K icon Watch LaterAdded 06:19 Pep Guardiola Press-conference | Man City v Wolves | Premier League 50.7K icon Watch LaterAdded 02:16 PL Highlights: Leicester 2 Albion 2 750.1K icon Watch LaterAdded 02:18 PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS: WEST HAM UNITED 2-0 EVERTON 123.7K icon Watch LaterAdded 02:39 Match Highlights | Crystal Palace 0 0 Newcastle United 46.7K