BBC Match of the day MOTD – 21 August 2021

BBC Match of the day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League fixtures, including Liverpool v Burnley at Anfield and Manchester City v Norwich City at Etihad Stadium. Burnley ended the Reds’ 68-match unbeaten league home record when the sides met here last season with a 1-0 victory, while the Citizens recorded a comfortable 5-0 win when the sides last met at this ground two seasons ago, though the Canaries did prevail 3-2 in the reverse fixture at Carrow Road. Plus, Aston Villa v Newcastle United, Crystal Palace v Brentford, Leeds United v Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion v Watford