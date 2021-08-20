Home Full Match Replay Athletic Club v Barcelona Full Match – La Liga | 21 August 2021
Athletic Club v Barcelona Full Match – La Liga | 21 August 2021
Athletic Club v Barcelona Full Match – La Liga | 21 August 2021

Barcelona will be aiming to build on their promising start to the 2021/22 season when they take on Athletic Bilbao at San Mames this weekend in La Liga.
Despite all the doom and gloom surrounding the club due to their off-the-field issues and the shock departure of Lionel Messi, Barcelona were able to put it all behind and make a positive start to the season last weekend. And they will be hoping to continue in the same vein of form when they travel to the Basque country to face off against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday night.

