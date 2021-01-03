Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the day MOTD – 2 January 2020
BBC Match of the day MOTD – 2 January 2020
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

EVERY EVERTON GOAL IN 2020!

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
194 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist
Multi-Links
Original Video Link 1

BBC Match of the day MOTD – 2 January 2020

BBC Match of the day MOTD
Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United. The north London rivals involved in these fixtures have enjoyed contrasting fortunes this season, with Spurs near the top of the table, and Arsenal floundering in the lower reaches following a series of home defeats

Previous Video
BBC Sportscene

BBC Sportscene Saturday – 2 January 2020

Next Video
everton

EVERY EVERTON GOAL IN 2020!

Related videos

Top