BBC Match of the day MOTD – 2 January 2020
Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United. The north London rivals involved in these fixtures have enjoyed contrasting fortunes this season, with Spurs near the top of the table, and Arsenal floundering in the lower reaches following a series of home defeats