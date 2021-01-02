Home TV Show News and Interviews EVERY EVERTON GOAL IN 2020!
EVERY EVERTON GOAL IN 2020!
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Tottenham Hotspur – Top 10 goals of 2020

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
14 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

EVERY EVERTON GOAL IN 2020!

Rewind the clock and watch each and every one of Everton’s 59 goals over the past 12 months. There’s a boat load of goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin as well as strikes from Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson and James Rodriguez.

Previous Video
motd1

BBC Match of the day MOTD – 2 January 2020

Next Video
heung-min-son-tottenham_rykyk29srs1i18q0aeg3i2swz

Tottenham Hotspur – Top 10 goals of 2020

Related videos

Top