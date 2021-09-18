Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the day MOTD – 18 September 2021

BBC Match of the day MOTD – 18 September 2021

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Aston Villa v Everton, Manchester City v Southampton and Burnley v Arsenal. Villa and Everton are among the clubs aiming to challenge for a European place this season, and three points against one of their rivals would be just the ticket, while Burnley and Arsenal were looking to rebuild following slow starts to the season

