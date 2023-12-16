Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the day MOTD – 16 December 2023

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Manchester City v Crystal Palace and Burnley v Everton at Turf Moor. Palace have had more joy away to the Citizens than most in recent years, but they eventually lost last season’s corresponding fixture 4-2 despite going 2-0 up. Meanwhile, Burnley and the Toffees clashed in a vital clash at the bottom end of the table. Plus, Bournemouth v Luton Town, Chelsea v Sheffield United and Newcastle United v Fulham

