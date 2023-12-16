Onana & Keane Claim Points For Toffees | HIGHLIGHTS | Burnley 0 – 2 Everton

Despite the Clarets starting on the front foot at Turf Moor and pushing for a way back into the encounter in the second half, two first half goals from the Toffees proved to be the difference on Saturday evening.

Andre Onana gave Everton the lead from a corner before former Claret Michael Keane turned home from close range to double the advantage.

Subscribe to the Clarets’ official YouTube channel and hit the bell to be notified for future videos:

➡️ https://www.youtube.com/user/officialburnleyfc?sub_confirmation=1

Find even more videos, as well as live match commentary for Burnley’s 2023/24 Premier League season on Clarets+

➡️ https://www.burnleyfootballclub.com/claretsplus