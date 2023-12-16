Home Highlights Onana & Keane Claim Points For Toffees | HIGHLIGHTS | Burnley 0 – 2 Everton

Valencia vs Barcelona Full Match – LaLiga | 16 December 2023

Despite the Clarets starting on the front foot at Turf Moor and pushing for a way back into the encounter in the second half, two first half goals from the Toffees proved to be the difference on Saturday evening.

Andre Onana gave Everton the lead from a corner before former Claret Michael Keane turned home from close range to double the advantage.

BBC Match of the day MOTD – 16 December 2023

Valencia vs Barcelona Full Match – LaLiga | 16 December 2023

