BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 12 September 2020

Gary Lineker presents action from the opening fixtures of the Premier League season, including Liverpool v Leeds United at Anfield and Fulham v Arsenal at Craven Cottage. Leeds were playing their first top-flight match since 2004, but could not have faced a sterner test against the champions, who last lost in the league at Anfield in April 2017. Meanwhile, Fulham also faced a tough challenge on their return to the league as they took on their London rivals. With analysis by Alan Shearer and Ian Wright