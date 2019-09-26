Home Leagues Premier League - EPL BBC Football Focus – 12 September 2020
BBC Football Focus – 12 September 2020
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Crystal Palace vs Southampton Full Match – Premier League |12 September 2020

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
19 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

BBC Football Focus – 12 September 2020

BBC Football Focus
Dan Walker and guests look ahead to the opening weekend of the new Premier League season, as top-flight football resumes after a truncated summer break

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
Crystal Palace , Southampton, Full Match, Premier League , epl

Crystal Palace vs Southampton Full Match – Premier League |12 September 2020

Related videos

Top