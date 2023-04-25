Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 30 April 2023

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 30 April 2023

Mark Chapman is joined by Alan Shearer and Gary Cahill to review the day’s Premier League action, including Fulham v Manchester City at Craven Cottage and Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. The Citizens faced a test of their title credentials against a Fulham side that have impressed this season. Liverpool claimed a 2-1 win over Spurs in the reverse fixture, but the Londoners looked to have the better chance of finishing in the top four. Plus, Bournemouth v Leeds United, Manchester United v Aston Villa and Newcastle United v Southampton

