BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 19 May 2021
Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor and Crystal Palace v Arsenal at Selhurst Park. Liverpool were looking for revenge after Burnley ended the Reds’ 68-match unbeaten home run with a 1-0 win in January’s reverse fixture, while a close match was anticipated between the Eagles and Arsenal given the last three matches between the sides had ended in draws. Plus, Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle United v Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United