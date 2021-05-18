Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 19 May 2021
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 19 May 2021
Atalanta vs Juventus Full Match – Coppa Italia | 20 May 2021

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 19 May 2021

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor and Crystal Palace v Arsenal at Selhurst Park. Liverpool were looking for revenge after Burnley ended the Reds’ 68-match unbeaten home run with a 1-0 win in January’s reverse fixture, while a close match was anticipated between the Eagles and Arsenal given the last three matches between the sides had ended in draws. Plus, Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle United v Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United

